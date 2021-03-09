Acrolein Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications| The Shell Oil Company, The Dow Chemicals, Company Shanghai Huachen Energy Company, Ltd

The principal objective of ”Acrolein Market” report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its segmentation, authoritative trends, leading players, market potential, primary and secondary research, and the challenges that the market is facing.

The global acrolein market size is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing demand for Methionine. For instance, Methionine holds the largest share for acrolein consumption globally, accounting for 61.51%. Moreover, the demand for plastic and agrochemical is expected to boost the global acrolein market growth. For instance, acrolein is a widely used in production of specialty chemicals such as biocide. This type of biocide finds applications in controlling algae growth in submerged or floating irrigation canals. It is also used in oil industries and drilling water wells. Moreover, increasing presence of major manufacturers around the globe is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, Evonik Industries held a dominant position in the global acrolein market with a 24.3% market share in 2016. Furthermore, the use of biobased glycerol for the production of acrolein will drive the market growth. The use of biobased glycerol has reduced the dependence on natural resources. Moreover, manufacturers are using new catalysts to get better production of acrolein.

However, acrolein production is heavily dependent on crude oil stock, which will eventually run out in the distant future. Limited crude oil feedstocks are likely to hamper the global acrolein market. Moreover, crude oil is also used in the petrochemical industry for energy production, accounting for a significant share. This has led to exhaustion of resources and fluctuations in crude oil supply, which will hinder the market growth.

Attribute Details Actual Year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2027 Market representation Revenue in USD Mn and CAGR Region scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Country scope US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, South Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive scenario, growth driving factors, and latest and upcoming trends Customization scope Region-wise and country-wise customization available according to clients requirement

The Industrial Acrolein market report discusses the following-mentioned queries:

• Why are vendors moving away from traditional modes of manufacturing Industrial Acrolein?

• How does the global Industrial Acrolein market look like in the next five years?

• Which end-use industry is foreseen to exceed the segment by the end of 2029?

• What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Industrial Acrolein market?

• Which sectors are dispensing the most accelerated market growth?

Points which are covered in this Acrolein Market Report:

1. Market Overview:

Scope of the market and Acrolein Market Dynamics (Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges), PESTLE Analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, PORTER’S Five Forces analysis, Market Competition Scenario Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis this points covered in this section.

2. Industry Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:

The company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

3. Key Strategic Developments:

The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Acrolein market, R&D, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures.

4. Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis:

The study includes Key Raw Materials Analysis, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure (Raw Materials, Labor Cost), Manufacturing Process Analysis

5. Key Market Features:

The reports evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The report’s conclusion reveals the overall scope of the Global Acrolein Market in terms of feasibility of investments in the various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the market in the near future.

