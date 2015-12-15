Wireless Charging ICs Market Forecast to 2027 Top Key Players Like Analog Devices, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Wireless Charging ICs market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

A wireless charging system comprises of power receiving, power transmitter system, and charge/discharge system. The technology is preferred since it is reliable, safe, and convenient to charge electronic devices. With the increasing penetration of internet of things, players involved in the wireless charging ICs market are targeting consumer products such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, and cameras with new developments and innovations in the field.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Analog Devices, Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM CO., LTD., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corporation, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global Wireless Charging ICs Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wireless Charging ICs Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The wireless charging ICs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing sales of electric vehicles coupled with the portable electronics and wearable market. Moreover, robust demand for wireless charging is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, high cost of the technology may hamper the growth of the wireless charging ICs market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing trend of internet of things is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

The global wireless charging ICs market is segmented on the basis of type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as transmitter and receiver. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as circuit breakers, relays, and power solution. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, medical devices, smartphones, and others.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

