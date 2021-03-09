Potash Market to Expand Steadily in the Coming Years till 2020 – 2027| Passport Potash, OAO Uralkali, IC Potash Corp, Agrium

The principal objective of ”Potash Market” report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its segmentation, authoritative trends, leading players, market potential, primary and secondary research, and the challenges that the market is facing.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Potash market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Market Dynamics

The global potash market size is expected to be valued at US$ 19 million, exhibiting a CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027). Increasing demand for fertilizers is one of the major factors driving growth of the global potash market. The demand for food is increasing globally due to increasing population and rapid urbanization. Therefore, for agricultural activities, farmers use potash-based fertilizers for healthy growth of plants. This results in increasing demand for potash, thereby driving the potash market growth. Moreover, increasing shrinking of arable land is resulting in rising demand for agricultural fertilizers to enhance the productivity and yield per hectare. This will create growth opportunities for the potash market.

Moreover, potash find applications in animal feed-stocks and industrial processes. It is used as animal feed for animal growth and milk production. Also, manufacturing of ceramics, soaps, and glass uses potash.

Attribute Details Actual Year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2027 Market representation Revenue in USD Mn and CAGR Region scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Country scope US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, South Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive scenario, growth driving factors, and latest and upcoming trends Customization scope Region-wise and country-wise customization available according to clients requirement

Points which are covered in this Potash Market Report:

1. Market Overview:

Scope of the market and Potash Market Dynamics (Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges), PESTLE Analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, PORTER’S Five Forces analysis, Market Competition Scenario Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis this points covered in this section.

2. Industry Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:

The company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

3. Key Strategic Developments:

The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Potash market, R&D, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures.

4. Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis:

The study includes Key Raw Materials Analysis, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure (Raw Materials, Labor Cost), Manufacturing Process Analysis

5. Key Market Features:

The reports evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The report’s conclusion reveals the overall scope of the Global Potash Market in terms of feasibility of investments in the various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the market in the near future.

