Aerospace Data Recorders Market to Surge at in Terms of Revenue Over 2016 – 2025: Honeywell International Inc.,L3 Technologies, Inc,Teledyne Technologies, Inc.,RUAG Holdings AG

The ” Aerospace Data Recorders Market to 2025 by Types (Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Loggers and Quick Access Recorder) and Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of aerospace data recorders market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also lists the significant aerospace data recorders players in the market and their key developments.

Aerospace Data Recorders Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Types and Application. Aerospace Data Recorders market is expected to grow to US$ 2379.5 million by 2025 from US$ 1460.9 million in 2016.

The aircraft manufacturers across the globe are experiencing a huge demand for modernization of aircrafts from commercial aviation as well as defense forces. The increasing demand for new technologies in the commercial aircrafts, is leading the commercial airlines to integrate the aircrafts with robust technologies in order to meet the demand of rising passenger traffic. Moreover, the increasing air accidents are also increasing the demand for advanced data and voice recorders which facilitates in easy investigation during any accident or incident of an aircraft.

Aerospace Data Recorders Market – List of Companies



Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

RUAG Holdings AG

AstroNova Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

MadgeTech Inc.

On the other hand, defense forces across the globe are strengthening their forces in order to combat any situations. Similarly, the forces are also conducting modernization practices of their aircrafts with advanced technologies in order to equip their aircrafts with enhanced systems and technologies. The modernization of military aircrafts includes upgrading or retrofitting of data recorders and voice recorders, which facilitates in gathering information regarding the aircrafts and also during any aircraft accident.

The Aerospace data recorders market have the potential to grow exponentially owing to different research and developments to enhance the recorders. The development of lightweight data recorders helps the aircraft manufacturers to allocate less space for the recorders, which in turn will help in placing other components. The lightweight and reduced size recorder developed by Honeywell International Inc. also helps in improving the aircraft operations. In addition, the implementation of 90 days’ underwater locator beacon is also set to increase the demand for aerospace data recorders in the future. Initially, the underwater locator beacons were capable of transmitting signal for maximum of 30 days, however, the recently developed underwater locator beacons are capable of transmitting signals for 90 days, facilitating the rescuers in search operations.

The global aerospace data recorders market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America region held the largest market share in the global aerospace data recorders market in 2016, followed by Europe. US being key investor in North American region led the aerospace data recorders market in 2016 and is also estimated to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

