Industrial Robotics Market is expected to grow US$ 48,166.9 Mn by 2025: ABB Ltd.,Kuka AG,FANUC CORPORATION,Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Comau SpA

Industrial Robotics Market to 2025 by Types (Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, and Collaborative Robots), Function (Soldering & Welding, Material Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Painting & Dispensing, Milling, and Cutting & Processing), and Industry (Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Rubber & Plastics, Metal & Machinery, and Food & Agriculture)- Global Analysis and Forecast

The global industrial robotics market is expected to grow from US$ 16,847.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 48,166.9 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2018 and 2025.

The sales of industrial robotics is largely influenced by numerous factors. On the basis of types, articulated robots are dominating the global industrial robotics market owing to their varied applications in different industries including automotive. Further, collaborative robots are experiencing the highest CAGR attributed to their high adaptability and low-cost as well as plug and play system type, resulting in high adoption of these robots by SMEs.

Industrial Robotics Market – List of Companies



1. ABB Ltd.

2. Kuka AG

3. FANUC CORPORATION

4. Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6. Comau SpA

7. GE Inspection Robotics

8. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

9. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

10. Universal Robots A/S

11. NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

12. Fuji Robotics

13. Clearpath Robotics Inc.

14. AgEagle Aerial Systems

15. AIRBORNE ROBOTICS GMBH

16. Aquabotix Technology Corporation

Rise in the aging population worldwide which is leading to labor shortage is one of the major factors driving the growth of industrial robotics market. Certain countries such as Japan & Italy are in the list of top two countries of aging population proportion as a huge proportion of their population is above 65 years. Further, increasing demand for accuracy and fast production is influencing the growth trends of the market.

Japan’s population comprises of the largest number old citizens worldwide, in 2014, around 25.8% of the country’s population was aged 65 years or older, which increased to 26.3% in 2015, and is anticipated to nearly increase to one-third of Japan’s population by 2030. The rise in aging population has created a labor shortage problem globally thus, demanding a rise in penetration of industrial automation and robotics

High capital investment required for initial deployment of industrial robots may arise as a restraining factor in the market, which is limiting the adoption of industrial robots, particularly by SMEs. SMEs find the labor inexpensive than the deployment of industrial robots, especially in the developing countries. Therefore, this factor is one of the major factor that would restrict the market growth.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global industrial robotics market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial robotics industry.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global industrial robotics market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global industrial robotics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

