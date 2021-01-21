Low GWP Refrigerants Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019 – 2027

The study on the Low GWP Refrigerants Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Low GWP Refrigerants Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

competitive landscape of the low GWP refrigerants market are also included in this report. The Fact.MR study on the low GWP refrigerants market provides comprehensive information about the growth of the market in a seamless manner by offering region-wise analysis and several important segments of information about the low GWP refrigerants market.

Market Structure

The Fact.MR report on the low GWP refrigerants market divides information about the market into four main segments – product types, applications, GWP indices, and geographical regions.

Based on the product types of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is segmented into three main sub-segments – inorganics, fluorocarbons, and hydrocarbons. Inorganics are further segmented into ammonia, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ethyl chloride, and methyl chloride. Fluorocarbons are further classified into chlorofluorocarbons, hydro-chlorofluorocarbons, hydro-fluorocarbons, and hydro-fluoro olefin. Further, hydrocarbons are also segmented into propane, isobutane, and propylene.

Based on the applications of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is classified into three sub-segments – refrigeration, air conditioning, and chillers. The refrigeration applications of low GWP refrigerants are further segmented into residential refrigeration, small self-contained refrigeration, large self-contained refrigeration, walk-in refrigeration, supermarket refrigeration, and transport and industrial refrigeration. The air conditioning segment is further classified into three applications – residential air conditioning, commercial air conditioning, and mobile air conditioning. Chillers are further divided into two smaller applications of low GWP refrigerants – centrifugal chillers and scroll/screw chillers.

Based on the GWP indices of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is classified into three sub-segments – less than 150 GWP, 150 to 700 GWP, and more than 700 GWP. Based on regional prospects of the market, the low GWP refrigerants market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

What are the future trends in the low GWP refrigerants market that may boost or hamper the market growth?

Why developed regions are the fastest growth regions in the low GWP refrigerants market?

What are the main prospects of growth in the APEJ low GWP refrigerants market?

Which countries are the major focus for low GWP refrigerant market players across the world?

Which type of end-use or application will have the largest share in revenues of the low GWP refrigerants by 2027?

Research Methodology

An extensive research methodology is used to develop low GWP refrigerants market report. The conclusions about the growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market mentioned in the report are the outcome of secondary and primary market research conducted by analysts at Fact.MR. Important data and information is provided by the researchers on the market along with the historical data and forecast.

Secondary market research is conducted by the analysts helps to understand the historical and recent industry-validated information about the low GWP refrigerants market. This is followed by another round of primary market research, in which stakeholders and market players, such as manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and investors, in the low GWP refrigerants market are interviewed. Analysts have used primary as well as secondary research methodologies to gather exclusive data and information on the low GWP refrigerants market.

The quantitative information and qualitative conclusions associated with the growth of the low GWP refrigerants market obtained at the end of the secondary research are cross-checked with the quantitative and qualitative information acquired through primary research. The data collected on the market is also verified with valid data sources and with insights provided during interviews with industry experts. This way, analysts at Fact.MR ensure the reliability and accuracy of the conclusion on how the low GWP refrigerants market will grow during 2019-2027.

