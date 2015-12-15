Security Orchestration Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – Leading by CyberSponse, Inc., DFLabs S.p.A., FireEye, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Hexadite), Tufin, Demisto, Inc., Siemplify Ltd., Phantom Cyber

Increasing number of cyber-attacks coupled with growing trend of internet and mobile banking has resulted in adoption of better security solutions by the BFSI sector including security orchestration

Security orchestration are the tools for integrating security and non-security devices and automated the handling of the task in a machine-based security application. Vendors offer a wide range of security orchestration solution for organizations to detect suspicious activity and facilitate administrator with a quick and appropriate response. The nature of cyber security has changed rapidly with the rise in the cloud and mobile computing. The company’s devices and data are scattered to the different endpoints as their employees work in an office as well as from different locations, on mobile devices, on personal laptops and computers. On the basis of verticals, the global security orchestration market is categorized into government, BFSI, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.

Companies Mentioned:

CyberSponse, Inc.

DFLabs S.p.A.

FireEye, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation (Hexadite)

Tufin

Phantom Cyber Corporation (Splunk Inc.)

Swimlane LLC

Demisto, Inc.

Siemplify Ltd.

Cyberbit Ltd.

The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner's dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

On the basis of end-user, the security orchestration market is dominated by the BFSI sector. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are more exposed to cyber-attacks due to the presence of huge financial and personal data of customers. In this sector, a high amount of sensitive data is generated and exchanged every day. There is growing volume and creation of endpoints and mobile devices in banks, credit card companies, and credit reporting institutions, thus, it becomes important for these industry verticals to secure their customer data. Currently, mobile service is the fundamental of banking for their employees, agents, and customers. Many of the cyber attackers are motivated by financial gain and attracted to mobile devices in the finance industry. Hence, BFSI industries are more inclined towards adoption security solution for the protection from malware and integrated app protection.

