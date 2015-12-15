CLOUD ENCRYPTION MARKET TO 2027 KEY OPPORTUNITIES | AND FUTURE DEMAND BY CIPHERCLOUD, INC., IBM CORPORATION, HYTRUST, GEMALTO NV, SKYHIGH NETWORKS, SECOMBA, NETSKOPE, SYMANTEC

This Cloud Encryption Market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. Cloud Encryption Market report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Cloud Encryption Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Cloud Encryption Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

The rapid expansion of information security and business regulations globally have resulted in burgeoning security and privacy challenges among the key corporate executives. Owing to this the cloud storage providers, few years back had come with encryption services for encrypting the data before it is transmitted to the cloud storage. Furthermore, the encryption is observed to be one of the most effective data security strategies used by the organization, some of these strategies include scrambling the contents of a file, database and system in a way that it can be decoded only with the help of a decryption key.

Companies Mentioned:

CipherCloud, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hytrust, Inc.

Gemalto NV

Skyhigh Networks

Secomba GmbH

Netskope Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Sophos Group Plc.

Thales e-Security, Inc.

Expansion in Cloud Adoption and Virtualization, increasing number of cyber-attacks, malicious software and risk related to the data theft are some of the key drivers for the growth of global cloud encryption market. However, lack of awareness about cloud encryption and high budget for the adoption of cloud encryption solution are some of the major restraints for the growth of the global cloud encryption market.

