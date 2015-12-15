Enterprise Collaboration Service Market – Revolutionary Trends 2025

Assessment of the Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

The recent study on the Enterprise Collaboration Service market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Enterprise Collaboration Service market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Enterprise Collaboration Service market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Enterprise Collaboration Service across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global enterprise collaboration service market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the enterprise collaboration service market. The comprehensive enterprise collaboration service market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting enterprise collaboration service market growth.

Mitel Networks Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Fuze Inc., 8×8, Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Cafex Communications Inc., Tropo, Inc., Vonage networks LLC, Xura, Inc., Atlassian Corp PLC GENBAND, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., and Unify, Inc. (Atos SE) are some of the major players operating within the enterprise collaboration service market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

By Solution

Messaging

Video Conferencing

Contact Center

Mobility/Telephony

Collaborative Tool Email Application Sharing Web Services Search Services Office Suite Resource Management Process Management Business Intelligence



By Deployment

Off Premise

On-Premise

Hybrid

By End-use Application

Banking, Financial services and

Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Information Technology

Media and Entertainment

Education

Other (Transportation and Manufacturing)

By Geography