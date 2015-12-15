Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2019 – 2027

According to a recent report General market trends, the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Competitive Landscape

Boehringer Ingelheim has filed for the regulatory approval of Nintedanib for patients with systemic sclerosis associated interstitial lung disease with the EMA and FDA. Recently, Boehringer also entered into a research collaboration with GNA Biosolutions to develop emergency veterinary diagnostics, including rapid diagnostic test for African swine fever that can be used on the portable molecular diagnostic platform by GNA.

The FDA has approved Dicyclomine HCl Injection, the generic version of Bentyl Injection by Aptalis Pharma. Dicyclomine HCl is an anti-spasmodic and anti-cholinergic agent that helps to relieve smooth muscle spasms in the gastrointestinal tract. The injection is supplied as 20mg/2ml.

Recently, the meta-analysis that was undertaken to evaluate effectiveness of the IBS treatment options, noted three clinical studies that have shown Buscopan as more effective in relieving IBS symptoms as compared to placebo. The clinical studies have also found minimal side-effects of Buscopan. Currently, Buscopan is rarely prescribed in the US, however, it may be commonly prescribed by physicians outside the US.

Some of the leading players in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market are Alkaloid Skopje, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Linnea SA, and Alchem International.

Oral Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide to Find Increasing Demand

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide used to treat abdominal pain and spasms is available in both oral and injectable form. However, with increasing sales of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide under the brandname Buscopan which is an oral medication, the application of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide in oral form is gaining traction. Moreover, with a range of benefits on oral administration of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide, it is being used on a large scale. Upon oral administration, it binds and blocks muscarinic receptors, thereby, providing anti-spasmodic effect in the uterine, gastrointestinal, and urinary tracts.

Many oral analgesic drugs are also finding wide application to relieve pain during gynecological procedures. Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide has gained popularity as the oral anti-spasmodic drug for relief from genito-urinary spasms.

