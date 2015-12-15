Technical Textiles Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2026

Based on the end user industry where technical textiles are used, the market has been segmented into eleven categories such as Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Buildtech, Hometech, Clothtech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech, Packtech and others. These categories cover the entire range of technical textiles that are manufactured in today’s market and present a bright future with constantly improving technology and products.

Additionally, based on the technology employed technical textiles market has been segmented into eight categories such as Thermo-forming, Three Dimensional Weaving, Three Dimensional Knitting, Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology, Heat-set Synthetics, Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates), Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique) and others.

For a more comprehensive view of the market, a value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model is provided to throw light on the specifics of the industry structure besides giving an overview of the degree of competitiveness. The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Freudenberg & Co. KG, DuPont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation and a number of other players including Fiberweb PLC, Polymer Group Inc., Companhia Providência, Johns Manville and the TWE Group. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments of the company.

The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow technical textiles manufacturers, large retailers, lawmakers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about technical textiles manufacturing, designing, marketing, growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage

The report segments the global technical textiles market as:

Technical textiles market: Technology analysis Thermo-forming Three Dimensional Weaving Three Dimensional Knitting Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology Heat-set Synthetics Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates) Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique) Others



Technical textiles market: End user analysis Mobiltech Indutech Sportech Buildtech Hometech Clothtech Meditech Agrotech Protech Packtech Others (Oekotech and Geotech)



Technical textiles market – Regional analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific ROW



Scope of The Technical Textiles Market Report:

This research report for Technical Textiles Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Technical Textiles market. The Technical Textiles Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Technical Textiles market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Technical Textiles market:

The Technical Textiles market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Technical Textiles market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Technical Textiles market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

