Squash Rackets Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2027

key participants are producing rackets that use only 15 to 20 percent chemicals as compared to traditional rackets, the main aim being reducing the volume of disposed plastic. The use of eco-friendly material in manufacturing rackets is expected to significantly influence the growth of the squash rackets market.

Light Weight to Complement Expansion

Pervasiveness of light weight squash rackets continues to contribute to the overall demand for the product, preference particularly observed among squash professionals. Light weight of squash rackets enable better performance in terms of speed and swing owing to enhanced flexibility along with strength. Carbon fiber – that provides superior strength to weight ratio – has replaced wood, steel and metal in manufacturing of squash rackets. Moreover, application of nanotechnology in squash rackets in order to reduce weight, enhance strength and stiffness, increase abrasion resistance and reduce friction with a view to enhance performance and durability has pushed the use of light weight squash rackets, consequently aiding the growth of the squash rackets market.

Key Participants

In a bid to gain firm foothold, participants involved in the manufacturing of squash rackets have differentiated their products in terms of technology, design and performance. Dunlop Sports uses the sonic core technology that reduces frame vibrations enhancing racket control. In addition, it has incorporated premium silicone based EVA material at vital points in the racket frame which offers high rebound properties and elasticity. On the other hand, Wilson Sporting Goods Company has started the Green Initiative in view of implementing environment friendly material across its squash racket product portfolio.

The report on squash rackets market includes business analysis and product portfolio and developments of key participants involved in the manufacturing of squash rackets. Wilson Sporting Goods Company, Dunlop Sports, Prince Global Sports, Tecnifibre, Amer Sports and One Strings are few of the key stakeholders operating in the squash rackets market.

