Avalanche Airbags Market – Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2019 – 2027

Avalanche Airbags Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Avalanche Airbags Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

The report on avalanche airbags market covers detailed portfolio of key participants involved in the manufacturing of avalanche airbags. The competitive landscape section of the avalanche airbags market report covers key aspects such as SWOT analysis, avalanche airbags product portfolio assessment, developments and key strategies. Companies such as ABS Protection GmbH, Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., and Arc’tyrex have been profiled in the report.

Companies in the avalanche airbags market are largely focusing on new product developments in a bid to enhance user convenience, experience and safety. For instance, Snowpulse has introduced new Highmark avalanche airbags that are incorporated with Snowpulse 3.0 deployment system. These avalanche airbags use both RAS (Removable Airbag System) and PAS (Protection Airbags System).

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., has introduced Black Diamond Jetforce avalanche airbags that allow up to three deployments in one battery charge. These avalanche airbags feature high powered fans that inflate the backpack in 3.5 seconds.

Mammut Sports Group AG has introduced new avalanche airbags that are 2lbs lighter than most of the avalanche airbags in the market. Company’s 20L ultralight avalanche airbags offer enhanced convenience alongside improved protection against trauma.

BCA (Backcountry Access), a K-2 sports brand, has introduced small and light float speed avalanche airbags. These avalanche airbags are designed for fast backcountry skiing along with aggressive freeriding.

New acquisitions have taken place in the avalanche airbags marketplace, as new companies are entering the market by acquiring avalanche airbags manufacturers. For instance, SPIN Capital – a financial holding company – acquired 100% of ABS Peter Aschauer GmbH, a market leader in avalanche airbags sector. This acquisition by SPIN Capital was mainly to enter the sports business alongside promoting ABS brand name.

Definition

Avalanche airbags are safety gear used while skiing and mountaineering. The avalanche airbags system consists of an airbag incorporated in the backpack, which inflates when the user encounters an avalanche. Avalanche airbags are designed in a way that enhances their functionality of uplifting the user, maintaining his/her position above snow surface. There are different types of avalanche airbags available, including mono and dual avalanche airbags and are used across recreational activities such as skiing, hiking and ski-jumping.

About the Report

The report on “avalanche airbags market forecast, trend analysis and competition tracking – global market insights 2018-2028” is an analytical compilation of various aspects influencing sales of avalanche airbags. The avalanche airbags market report includes various insights on avalanche airbags sales and demand forecasts across key regions in the globe. The 150+ page report on avalanche airbags includes detailed analysis on various dynamics influencing growth in sales of avalanche airbags along with past avalanche airbags sales data, current avalanche airbags scenario and future demand for avalanche airbags for a 10 year timeline (2018-2028).

Market Structure

The avalanche airbags market is segmented in detail to include very aspect of avalanche airbags and covering all angles of the market. The avalanche airbags market has been segmented on the basis of capacity type, airbag type, activation type, system type, sales channel, application and region. By capacity, avalanche airbags are classified into small (<20L), medium (20L-35L) and large (>35L).

Avalanche airbags in terms of type are categorized into mono and dual avalanche airbags. In terms of activation, avalanche airbags are segmented by canister/cartridge and electric fan. By system type, avalanche airbags are categorized into integrated, base unit and removable systems. Applications of avalanche airbags are assessed including their use in skiing, hiking and adventure sports. By sales channel, avalanche airbags market is categorized into specialty stores, modern trade channel, sports variety stores, direct-to-customer and third party online channel. The market for avalanche airbags is assessed across regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

The report on avalanche airbags market has been designed using a unique combination of primary and secondary research along with information from external sources. The in-depth primary research on avalanche airbags along with extensive secondary research is compiled together with information from external sources such as press releases, company SEC filings, sports magazines, news and university papers. This compiled data is further triangulated to obtain a higher accurate estimate of avalanche airbags market.

