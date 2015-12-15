Blood Group Typing Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Blood Group Typing Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Blood Group Typing .

This report studies the global market size of Blood Group Typing , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Blood Group Typing Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Blood Group Typing history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Blood Group Typing market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Dynamics

The world blood group typing market is prognosticated to collect scores of growth opportunities birthing on the back of powerful end users significantly improving the demand while riding on various factors. Seasoned analysts base their end-user analysis on the viewpoint that hospitals could grow at a higher CAGR than other segments in the category. This is expected to be attributed to several factors such as the rising requirement of blood in surgical procedures, increasing count of blood donations, and surging awareness about the importance and applications of blood donations.

Global Blood Group Typing Market: Segmentation

The international blood group typing market is anticipated to be classified according to product, end user, test, and technique. In terms of product, the market could receive a strong growth on the back of consumables as a larger segment expected to secure a 41.8% share by the end of 2022. The consumables market by product could grow at a US$0.04 bn annually during the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of end user, the international blood group typing market is predicted to be segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, blood banks, and other end users. By type of test, there could be vital segments taking shape in the market, such as antibody screening, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, ABO blood tests, cross-matching tests, and antigen typing. In respect of technique, the market is projected to be divided into massively parallel sequencing, assay-based techniques, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based and microarray techniques, and other techniques.

Geographically, the international blood group typing market could include North America as a top region garnering a king’s share during the forecast years. The regional market is forecast to expand at a 5.0% CAGR. Europe and Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) could be other attractive markets for blood group typing. However, not much could be expected out of the slower growth of Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Blood Group Typing Market: Competition

The worldwide blood group typing market could witness the presence of companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Grifols, S.A., Immucor, Inc., Quotient, Ltd., Bag Health Care GmbH, and Agena Bioscience, Inc.

