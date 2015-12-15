Boric Acid Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis To 2025

Analysis of the Global Boric Acid Market

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the dominant consumer of boric acid riding on high sales of household insecticide products and flame retardant application due to high number of construction projects and infrastructure development activities. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major consumers of boric acid for application in nuclear power plant, household products, textile industry and chemical industry. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. This is expected to fuel market growth of household products including insecticides and antiseptics, which in turn is expected to fuel demand for boric acid in the region. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions due to its stringent regulations.

Some of the market players include Univar USA Inc., Incide technologies Inc., Borax and Avantor Performance Materials Ltd., among many others.

