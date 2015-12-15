Maple Water Market Overview and Forecast up to 2019-2027

According to a report published by Fact.MR market, the Maple Water economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Competitive Landscape

The report on the maple water market offers detailed profiles of all the major companies in the market along with the data and insights on their market share. The report also provides SWOT analysis of the maple water market along with the dashboard view of the leading players the market. Key developments, latest trends, product portfolio, and key strategies of the leading players are also included in the report on the maple water market.

Key players in the maple water market are increasingly focusing on partnerships, quality, innovation, and packaging. For instance, Drink Simple has entered into a partnership with SIG to launch DRINKmale, its original maple water variety. The new product is low calorie, and clean label product and is certified organic by Quality Assurance International (QAI).

Definition

Maple water is another term for maple sap — it is a clear liquid that flows from the maple tree, especially during early spring. Maple water goes through a natural process that infuses maple water with nutrients. Maple water is milder in taste and contains half the calories of coconut water. Mature maple tree produces around 200 gallons of maple water per season.

Market Segmentation

The report also offers details on the important segments in the maple water market. The maple water market is segmented on the basis of nature, packaging type, sales channel, and flavor type. All the key segments in the maple water market are further divided into sub-segments.

On the basis of nature, maple water market is segmented into conventional and organic. Based on the packaging type, the market is segmented into bottles, cans, tetra pack, and pouch/flexi bottle.

In terms of sales channel, the maple water market segments include HORECA, modern trade, departmental stores, convenience stores, drug stores, online retailers, and other retailers.

Based on the flavor type, the maple water market is segmented into flavored maple water and un-flavored maple water.

Which flavor type is likely to hold the largest share in the maple water market in terms of revenue?

Which is the most lucrative region in the maple water market?

Which type of sales channel will account for the highest growth in maple water market?

Which type of packaging will be highly preferred by consumers in the maple water market?

Research Methodology

The unique and robust research methodology was adopted to develop the report on maple water market. The information and insights provided in the maple water market report are based on the primary and secondary research. Interviews with the industry experts were conducted to gain insights on the market and future trends in the maple water market.

The information provided on the maple water market based on the secondary research is further cross-checked with valid sources and through interaction with the experts in the maple water market.

