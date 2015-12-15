Vegan Protein Blend Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019 – 2027

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Vegan Protein Blend market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

On the basis of packaging, the global vegan protein blend market has been segmented as-

PET Bottles

Plastic Pouches

Jars

On the basis of the distribution channel, the vegan protein blend market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Chemist & Lifecare Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores



Global Vegan Protein Blend: Key Players

The global vegan protein blend market is evolving due to the growing muscles building trend. Many supplement manufacturers are focusing on vegan protein blends, due to increasing demand from consumer side. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of Vegan protein blend are OPTIMUM NUTRITION, INC, Myprotein, All Naturals, True Protein Pty Ltd, TONE IT UP, Orgain, Inc., Revere, Garden Of Life, Your Super, Nuzest, Pure Encapsulations, LLC, Vega (US), Sakara Life, GNC Holdings, Inc., AMCO Proteins, Aloha Organic, DESIGNER PROTEIN, LLC, MuscleBlaze, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Inc., Bodylogix, MuscleTech, Plnt Protein, Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, CHK Industries Private Limited, and Health Warrior. Except them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the Vegan protein blend as the demand for the vegan protein blend is growing owing to the increase in the number of health-conscious population.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The growing number of vegan population and the trend of fitness and muscles building among consumers globally is the key factor escalating the demand for the vegan protein blends. Most of the protein supplements available in the market are derived from raw materials which are animal-based, such as milk. However, as these products are not consumed by vegan population giant players such as OPTIMUM NUTRITION and Myprotein are focusing on developing plant-based protein products to strengthen their footprint in the growing vegan products industry. New and existing players have a good opportunity, they can advertise the product by providing sufficient knowledge of the product like: – Plant-based protein blends contains less fat as compared to the dairy protein products hence, for those fitness freaks who want to be fit and lose weight vegan protein blend is a good option. By considering the above factors, it is expected that the Vegan protein blend market will grow positive during the forecast period.

Huge demand for vegan products come from Europe due to a large number of vegan population in this region. Hence, manufacturers should focus on this region. Also, manufacturers of vegan protein blend should focus on the Americas, and the Asia Pacific as the vegan population in these regions is growing gradually as well as the fitness trend in these regions is growing tremendously.

The vegan protein blend market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the vegan protein blend market, including but not limited to: regional markets, packaging, and distribution channel.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The vegan protein blend market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the vegan protein blend market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

