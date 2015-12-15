Carbon Fiber Market – Qualitative Insights by 2028

Assessment of the Global Carbon Fiber Market

The recent study on the Carbon Fiber market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Carbon Fiber market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Carbon Fiber market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Carbon Fiber market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Carbon Fiber market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Carbon Fiber market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Carbon Fiber market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Carbon Fiber market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Carbon Fiber across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competitive landscape. The study also provides market attractiveness analysis on the basis of fiber type, technology, and application which are benchmarked based on their growth rate, market size, and market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global carbon fiber market by segmenting it in terms of fiber type, technology, and applications. Based on fiber type, the carbon fiber market has been classified into PAN- based, PITCH-based, and others. In terms of technology, the carbon fiber market has been divided into prepreg layup, pultrusion, winding, press & injection molding, and others. Based on application, the market has been segregated into automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, sports & leisure, marine and oil & gas, wind energy, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for carbon fibers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions are further analyzed on country level for major countries in each region.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global carbon fiber market. Key players include Teijin Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Kureha Corporation, SGL Group, Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd., DowAksa, Cytec Industries Inc., and Formosa Plastics Corporation.

Carbon Fiber Market, by Product (Tons, US$ Mn)

PAN-based

PITCH-based

Others

Carbon Fiber Market, by Technology (Tons, US$ Mn)

Prepreg Layup

Pultrusion

Filament Winding

Press & Injection Molding

Others

Carbon Fiber Market, by Application (Tons, US$ Mn)

Automotive & Transportation Interior Exterior Others

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Sports & Leisure

Marine and Oil & Gas

Wind Energy

Others

Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis (Tons, US$ Mn)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Carbon Fiber market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Carbon Fiber market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Carbon Fiber market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Carbon Fiber market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Carbon Fiber market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Carbon Fiber market establish their foothold in the current Carbon Fiber market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Carbon Fiber market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Carbon Fiber market solidify their position in the Carbon Fiber market?

