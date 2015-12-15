Carotenoids Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2029

Assessment of the Global Carotenoids Market

The recent study on the Carotenoids market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Carotenoids market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Carotenoids market.

The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Carotenoids market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Carotenoids market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Carotenoids market across different geographies.

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Carotenoids across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global carotenoids market is mainly segmented as mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global carotenoids market is expected to witness significant growth attributed to increasing demand for functional food products in the food and beverage industry. As the need for protection against various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases continue to increase, demand for carotenoids in the food and beverage industry is expected to remain high. Alzheimer’s disease, eye disorders, cataract, infertility, heartburn, depression, high blood pressure and epilepsy are some of the diseases that continue to derive demand for carotenoids in the functional food products globally. Increasing prevalence of various diseases is expected to impact growth of the global carotenoids market significantly.

Moreover, increasing demand for food colorants in the bakery products and other confectionary products has further led to surge in the sales of carotenoids in the global market. Surge in demand for food colorants and food supplements has further led to surge in demand for carotenoids in the global market. This in turn is expected to contribute towards growth of the global carotenoids market positively.

In addition, carotenoids also continue to witness significant demand in the personal care and cosmetic industry. As the carotenoids are rich in antioxidants and other healthy properties such as vitamin A, C, E, and D, demand is expected to remain high in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Moreover, surge in demand for the dietary supplements has further contributed towards growth of the global carotenoids market significantly. As the need for producing carotenoids continue to increase, manufacturers are increasingly looking to opt for carotenoids in the pharmaceutical industry. As the carotenoids are rich in various health benefits, sales of the carotenoids in the food, cosmetics and personal care industry.

Global Carotenoids Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global carotenoids market is segmented into product type, application, source, and region. On the basis of product type, the global carotenoids market is segmented as beta-carotene, lutein, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lycopene, and others. Based on application, the global market is segmented as food & beverage industry, feed industry, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical products, cosmetic & personal care, and other applications. By source, the global market is segmented as synthetic and natural. On the basis of region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Global Carotenoids Market: Competition

Major players in the global carotenoid market are Royal DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology, FMC Corporation, Farbest Brands, ExcelVite, EID Parry, Doehler Group, DDW The Color House, Cyanotech Corporation, Chr. Hansen, BASF, AquaCarotene, Allied Biotech, and Algatechnologies.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Carotenoids market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Carotenoids market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Carotenoids market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Carotenoids market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Carotenoids market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Carotenoids market establish their foothold in the current Carotenoids market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Carotenoids market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Carotenoids market solidify their position in the Carotenoids market?

