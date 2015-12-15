Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2026
Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
Competitive Dynamics
The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with process simulation software providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include Aspen Technology, Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions, KBC (Yokogawa), AVEVA Group Plc, Process System Enterprise, Ltd., Chemstations, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, GSE Systems, Inc., Virtual Material Group Inc. (Schlumberger), ProSim, EQ-Comp, Schneider Electric SE, and Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC.
The process simulation software in oil & gas market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market
By Component
- Software
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Services
- Consultancy
- Training
- Support
By Operation Type
- Off-shore
- On-shore
- Heavy Oil
- Unconventional
By Application
- Upstream
- Flow Assurance
- Fluid Properties
- Production Facilities
- Equipment Design andAnalysis
- Gathering Systems
- Midstream
- Storage
- Pipeline Design andAnalysis & Pipeline Equipment
- Pipeline Integrity
- Flow Dynamics
- Flow Assurance (Metering &Economics)
- Network Analysis &Optimization
- Oil and Gas Processing
- Oil and Gas Separation
- Sulfur Recovery
- Sweetening
- CO2 Freezing
- Liquefaction
- Dehydration
- Cryogenic Processes
- Refining
- Crude Oil Distillation
- Heavy Oil Processing
- Petrochemicals
- Green Engineering
- HSE Systems
- Flaring
In addition, the report provides analysis of the process simulation software in oil & gas market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…