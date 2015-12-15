Rise in Prevalence of Depression that Boosts the Growth of Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market In Industry

In 2029, the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Medical Imaging Equipment Services market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Providers

By Service Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation

Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Software Upgrade

By Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



