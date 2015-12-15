Coal Trading Market Potential Growth, Share and Demand-Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2026

This report presents the worldwide Coal Trading market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Coal Trading Market:

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global coal trading market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global coal trading market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

Coal is the most widely available fossil fuel resources and forms the backbone of world’s electricity supply. Coal is the key component in production of iron, steel and cement which is a vital material in building sustainable societies. Consumption of coal is high in power industry. In terms of types, coal can be segmented into lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. It is employed in various sectors such as power, iron and cement. Consumption of coal is one of the important economic indicators to gauge the growth potential of any region. Challenge of energy poverty and global warming issues is the main driver for investments in clean coal technology. National, international and financing policies must support usage of the most efficient and cleanest coal technology.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the coal trading business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the rise in power sector. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the coal trading market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

Transportation cost plays a vital role in determining the final price of coal traded in the market. It constitutes a huge share of the total price of the coal. Demand for coal would be dependent on its price in the international market.

Rise in industrial development in Asia Pacific is a major driver for the coal trading market in the region. North America was the second-largest market for coal trading in 2014. The market in North America and Rest of the World experienced sluggish growth in the year. However, growth in infrastructure activities is anticipated to boost market growth in these regions in the near future. China, and India are likely to emerge as high potential markets for coal trading in Asia Pacific.

The coal trading market was segmented on the basis of type into lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. Coal was segmented on the basis of application such as power, iron, cement and others. The coal trading market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the coal trading market. Key players in the market include Arch Coal Inc., Coal India Limited, PT Adaro Energy Tbk., PT Bumi Resources Tbk., China Shenhua Energy Company, Glencore Plc, Siberian Coal Energy Company, BHP Billiton Limited, Peabody Energy Corporation, and Anglo American Plc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Coal Trading Market: By Type

Lignite

Sub-bituminous

Bituminous

Anthracite

Coal trading Market: By Application

Power

Iron & Steel

Cement

Others such as small & medium sized enterprises, household heating, fertilizers, paper etc.

Coal Trading Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Kazakhstan Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South & Central America



