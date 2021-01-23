Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

“According to a new market research study titled ‘Mobility as a Service Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type, Application Platform, Business Model and Vehicle Type“, the global Mobility as a Service market was valued at US$ 38.76 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 358.35 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global mobility as a service market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

MaaS is a service based business model that has witnessed rapid growth as a result of growing penetrations of smartphones and related devices in the global market. As the service is a digital data driven service, it is anticipated to be benefited with the advancements in the digital world such as analytics. Analytics would enable the mobility service provider company to understand the preferences of each customer and thereby send out optimized routes & means of transport to the customer. Also, Big Data and IoT invasion have added significant value to service providers in terms of provisioning the best-available services to the customers.

Company Profiles :

Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Beeline Singapore

SkedGo Pty Ltd.

UbiGo AB

MaaS Global Oy

Moovel Group GmBH

Qixxit

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

Smile Mobility

Citymapper

Combining big data with new autonomous transport systems will enable opportunities to innovate and refine MaaS offerings. Younger people, who are the most likely to adopt new mobility models, are increasingly deciding to not own cars. Transport authorities are looking to new technology platforms to help them manage the use of their assets.

In our study, we have segmented the Mobility as a Service market by service type, application platform, business model and vehicle type. The market for Mobility as a Service has been segmented on the basis of various service types being implemented for multi-modal transportation that are self-driving car service, ride-hailing service, car sharing service, Bi-cycle sharing service and bus services. Application platforms that act as an interface between the user and the application for mobility are segmented into Android, iOS and others.

The business models being implemented for mobility as a service systems market the basis of segmenting the market and include B2B, B2C and P2P rentals. Additionally, the market for Mobility as a Services is broken down on the basis of vehicle type into passenger cars, bike and bus. On the basis of geography, the Mobility as a Service market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Reasons To Buy :

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the mobility as a service market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

