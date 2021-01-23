Bare Metal Cloud Market expected to reach US$ 12,287.1 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 31.8%

“Latest market study on “”Bare Metal Cloud to 2025 by Service Type (Professional Service, Storage & Database Services, Compute Services, Networking Services and Others); by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) and by Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast“, the bare metal cloud market is estimated to reach US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1432.1 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Bare Metal Cloud market by application is segmented into BFSI (Banking, Financial, Securities and Insurance), Manufacturing, Government, Technology, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, and Others. The characterization is based on the major sectors where data center finds majority of applications. Cloud are now widely used among almost all the industries. The bare metal cloud service is a recognized approach to reduce costs. Across industries, organizations have seen the value of having vendors handle aspects of their operations so they can focus on their core capabilities.

Company Profiles :

Century Link

Dell, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Internap Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Joyent, Inc.

Packet Host, Inc.

Scaleway Incorp.

Spotinst Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Bare Metal Cloud market operates in a lately introduced highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications area, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global IaaS providers. Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several prominent end-user industries such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government and others.

There has been constant development in bare metal cloud industry. The company Rackspace, Inc announced the next generation of OnMetal Cloud Servers powered by OpenStack – bare metal, single-tenant servers that were API-provisioned. This offering was designed to facilitate the customer with bare metal speed, security, with the control, and consistent performance similar to dedicated hardware. OnMetal Cloud Servers offers increased and measurable efficiencies, allowing customers to shrink the complexity and cost of their IT operations by combining workloads from several virtual environments to a limited bare metal servers.

