Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in future | Adalet, Schneider Electric, Kyland , ABB

Intrinsically safe equipment market is expected to reach USD 4,633.17 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 7.75% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on intrinsically safe equipment market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Intrinsically safe equipment permits safe procedure in the hazardous areas by restricting the thermal or electrical energy accessible for ignition. This is attained by limiting the power quantity being accessible to electrical tools in the hazardous area to a level beneath that will ignite the gases. These types of equipment are comprised of low power which won’t result into an explosion in the initial place. Variety of industrial equipment including gas detectors, cameras, flashlights and also radios are present in intrinsically safe way. In order to minimize the ignition risk, IS design is recognized as an appropriate method for designing the whole system accordingly.

Growing concern towards safety and security in the workplace is expected to boost the market’s growth rate due to the implementation of regulatory standards. Increasing number of government regulations and rising industrialization are the factors which drives the market growth of the intrinsically safe equipment market.

High cost as well as economic downturn affecting the market is acting as a market restraint for intrinsically safe equipment in the above mentioned forecasted period. Moreover, limited utilization of only low power circuits also acts a limitation for the market. Continuous focus towards on the development of innovative and advanced products will create an opportunity for the market which in result will strengthen the competitive environment whereas, requirement of proper maintenance is needed for long time operation of the equipment acts as a challenge for intrinsically safe equipment market.

Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Scope and Market Size:-

Intrinsically safe equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, zone, class and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

-Intrinsically safe equipment market on the basis of product has been segmented as transmitters, sensors, detectors, isolators, switches, led indicator and others

-On the basis of intrinsically safe equipment, the market has been segmented into Zone 0, Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 20, Zone 21, and Zone 22

-On the basis of class, the intrinsically safe equipment market has been segmented into Class1, Class 2 and Class 3

Intrinsically safe equipment has also been segmented on the basis of end user into oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, mining, food and beverages, healthcare, manufacturing, wastewater treatment plants and others

Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Intrinsically safe equipment market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product, zone, class and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the intrinsically safe equipment market while Asia-Pacific will be expected to witness the highest growth rate. North America’s position in the market is expected to be dominant due to the continuous advancement in intrinsically safe equipment by different manufacturers, whereas Asia-Pacific will witness highest growth rate in the forecasting period increasing urbanization and industrialization.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Share Analysis

Intrinsically safe equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to intrinsically safe equipment market.

The major players covered in the intrinsically safe equipment market report are Adalet, R. STAHL AG, Pepperl+Fuchs AG, OMEGA Engineering, Fluke Corporation, RAE Systems, Eaton, CorDEX Instruments, Bayco Products, Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Kyland Technology Co., Ltd., G.M.International srl, OMEGA Engineering, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BEKA associates Ltd., Datalink Electronics Ltd., IMI sensors, ABB and Schneider Electric among others domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On January 2020, MK Test Systems has achieved ATEX and IECEx intrinsic safety certification for its recent loop resistance tester known as ExLRT. This testing tool is suitable for all aircrafts both for fuelled as well as unfuelled and MROs. ExLRT will eliminate the problems related to recent heavy tools which has obsolescence problems and utilizes ageing technology. Thus, with this approval the company can offer complete range of loop and joint resistance testers along with wide capabilities and specification being appropriate for both OEM and MRO environments.

