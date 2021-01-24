Smart Inhalers Market 2020: Strategic Assessment and Latest Innovations Report By key Players GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., And Others

Global smart inhalers market expected to be US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Smart Inhalers Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, Amiko Digital Health Limited and Others

Report Spotlights

• Progressive industry trends in the global Smart Inhalers market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

• Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

• Quantitative analysis of the Smart Inhalers market from 2020 to 2027

• Estimation of Smart Inhalers demand across various industries

• PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

• Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Smart Inhalers demand

• Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Smart Inhalers market

• Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Smart Inhalers market growth

• Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

• Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Smart Inhalers market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

• Smart Inhalers market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Inhalers Market Landscape

4 Smart Inhalers Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Smart Inhalers Market – Global Analysis

6 Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts By Component

7 Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts By Technology

8 Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts By Application

9 Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts By Connectivity

10 North America Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

11 Europe Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Smart Inhalers Market Revenue and Forecasts Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the smart inhalers market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of smart inhalers. For instance, during July, 2018 Adherium received FDA approval for its Hailie sensor, which can be used along with ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and Flovent HFA asthma inhalers. Also, during August 2018, Novartis AG and Propeller Health entered into a collaboration for the development of custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device intended to be used for the treatment of COPD.

Market segmentation:

By Product (Nebulizers and Inhalers);

By Disorder (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma);

By End User (Home-Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

