North America Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2027

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for North America from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the North America market

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Application

By Country

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Alcohol 2-Ethyl Hexanol Butanol Ethanol Isobutanol Isopropanol Methanol Propanol Propylene Glycol

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon

Amine Fatty Amines Primary Secondary Tertiary Primary Aniline Monoethanolamine Monomethylamine Secondary Diethanolamine Dimethylamine Diphenylamine Methylethanolamine Tertiary Triphenylamine Methyl diethanolamine Triethanolamine Trimethylamine



Aromatic Hydrocarbon Toluene Xylene

Chelating Agents Diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA) Ethylenedinitrilotetraacetic acid (EDTA) N,N-bis(carboxymethyl)glycine (NTA)

Chlorinated Solvents Carbon tetrachloride Chloroform Dichloromethane Ethylene Chloride (Dichloro ethane) Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene)

Ester Acetyl Acetate (Acetic Anhydride) Butyl Ester (Butyl acetate) Glycerol Ester Methyl/Ethyl Esters (Ethyl Acetate) Polyethylene & Polypropylene Glycol (PEG & PPG) Esters

Ether Diethyl Ether Tetrahydrofuran Anisole Dimethyl Ether Glycol Ether Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

Fatty Chemicals Glycerine Tall Oil Fatty Acids

Ketone Acetone Methyl Ethyl Ketone Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Methyl Isopropyl Ketone



The ether segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the North America specialty solvents market in terms of revenue, followed by the fatty chemicals segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the granular detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics & IT

Food & Beverages

Household, Industrial, and Institutional (HI & I)

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Plastic & Rubber

Others

The electronics and IT segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the household, industrial, and institutional (HI & I) segment accounted for more than one-third revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast years.

This section analyzes the market on the basis of end-use and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report includes:

U.S.

Canada

