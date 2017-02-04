Modular Building Market Future Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Valuation And Gain 2020- 2026

The report titled on “Modular Building Market” report offers in-intensity analysis of the worldwide market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 6 Forces forecast 2020 to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. Modular Building market competitive landscape provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Laing O’rourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco, Bouygues Construction, Vinci, Skanska, Algeco Scotsman, Kleusberg, Kef Katerra, Lendlease, Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding, Modular Space Corporation, Dubox, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Alta-Fab Structures, Westchester Modular Homes, Wernick Group, Fleetwood Australia, NRB, Koma Modular, Hickory Group, Clayton Homes, J.D. Irving, Horizon North Logistics, Art’s Way Manufacturing ), including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Modular Building Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites And Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Modular Building market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, End Use/Application Segment and Modular Building industry geography segment.

Scope of Modular Building Market: Modular buildings and modular homes are prefabricated buildings or houses that consist of repeated sections called modules. “Modular” is a construction method that involves constructing sections away from the building site, then delivering them to the intended site. Installation of the prefabricated sections is completed on site. Prefabricated sections are sometimes placed using a crane. The modules can be placed side-by-side, end-to-end, or stacked, allowing a variety of configurations and styles.

Asia Pacific dominated the modular building market in 2017, in terms of value. China contributes a major share to the Asia Pacific modular building market. Increasing urbanization, increasing demand for buildings at affordable costs, and favorable policies and plans are driving the demand for modular building in the region. Chinese prefabrication manufacturers are further collaborating with global manufacturers to solve their crisis for houses.

The Modular Building market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Modular Building.

☯ Permanent

☯ Relocatable

☯ Housing

☯ Commercial

☯ Education

☯ Healthcare

☯ Industrial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

