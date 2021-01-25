RTLS for Healthcare Market to Rise with Smarter Growth Rate at 18.6% CAGR till 2027 by Merck KGaA,Addgene,CRISPR THERAPEUTICS,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

RTLS for Healthcare Market Report include on Theinsightpartners.com with Extensive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of RTLS for Healthcare Market Report. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the market. – Forecast till 2027

The global RTLS for healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 6,384.45 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,455.73 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019-2027.

Global RTLS for Healthcare Market, based on the application, was segmented as, inventory and asset tracking, patient and staff tracking, access control and security, environment monitoring, supply chain management and operation automation and others. In 2018, inventory and asset tracking held the largest share of the market, by application. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The benefits such as RTLS can automate inventory control, and thus this reduces the physically managing inventory which are labor-intensive, costly, and time-consuming these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Top Players:

CenTrak Impinj, Inc Intelligent InSites Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP) Midmark Corporation Sanitag Sonitor Technologies Stanley Healthcare Teletracking Technologies, Inc Zebra Technologies Corp

The market for RTLS for healthcare is expected to grow, owing to factors such as Benefits associated with RTLS system like it helps to reduce operation cost, managing hospital assets and patient tracking system is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

