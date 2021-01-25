Industrial Drums Market – Insights on Scope 2028

Analysis of the Global Industrial Drums Market

The presented global Industrial Drums market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Industrial Drums market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Industrial Drums market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Industrial Drums market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Industrial Drums market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Industrial Drums market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Industrial Drums market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Industrial Drums market into different market segments such as:

growing demand for chemicals and fertilisers from several vertical industries; the expansion of manufacturing activities are further expected to trigger high use of industrial drums in this sector. Moreover, the growth in intercontinental trade of chemicals and fertilisers is anticipated to bode well for the market in the years ahead.

Consequently, the adoption of industrial drums as a packaging solution has increased among industrial users. The industrial drums market has consistently reflected the improvements in product design and value creation for end users. From old design drums to new and improved designs, the global drums market is again witnessing a transition where not only the buyers from developed markets but also from high potential developing markets are posting demand for industrial drums. As the global trade of industrial products has also increased three fold during the past decade, it has necessitated non-traditional industries to use these drums. Some of these industries include bio-chemical manufacturers, food grade ingredient manufacturers, and paints and inks manufacturers, among others.

Slow technological adoption to hold back several end-use industries from advance orders

The global market for industrial drums is characterised by the slow adoption of automation technology for the manufacturing of industrial drums. Chemicals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, and lubricant producers and suppliers across the globe navigate in a difficult marketplace, where the customerÃ¢â¬â¢s specific needs are rarely communicated to product developers. Furthermore, supply chain complexities makes it even more difficult, as industrial drums manufacturers are positioned two to three nodes back in the supply chain, where they struggle to refuse the demand variability. Industrial drums manufacturers are also under continuous pressure from the customerÃ¢â¬â¢s end to reduce product costs while improving overall product offering. Furthermore, the companies operating in the industrial drums manufacturing sector are behind other packaging product manufacturers to adopt technology as well as best practices and influence the market. As a result, the process evolution and supply chain information processes move slowly. This type of laggardness is expected to hold back many end users from ordering industrial drums in advance.

