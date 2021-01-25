FCC Catalyst Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

The report titled on “FCC Catalyst Market” report offers in-intensity analysis of the worldwide market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 6 Forces forecast 2020 to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. FCC Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey (Interact), JGC C&C, Sinopec, CNPC, Yueyang Sciensun ChemicalFCC Catalyst ), including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, FCC Catalyst Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites And Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this FCC Catalyst market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, End Use/Application Segment and FCC Catalyst industry geography segment.

Scope of FCC Catalyst Market: Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.

Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.

Global FCC Catalyst market size will increase to 2020 Million US$ by 2025, from 1980 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FCC Catalyst.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Gasoline Sulfur Reduction

☯ Maximum Light Olefins

☯ Maximum Middle Distillates

☯ Maximum Bottoms Conversion

☯ Other

☯ FCC Catalyst

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Vacuum Gas Oil

☯ Residue

☯ OtherFCC Catalyst

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the FCC Catalyst Market in Important Countries (Regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

