Sapphire Technology Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2017 – 2025

Trends and Opportunities

Due to the high cost effectiveness of sapphire compared to other materials, its application in the power semiconductors industry is increasing at a robust pace. This, coupled with the rising demand from other end-use sectors, is boosting the global sapphire technology market. Spurred by these factors, the overall market is forecast to exhibit a double-digit growth as per TMR. Besides these, the market is also expected to gain from the increasing application across power, aerospace, and defense industries. Moreover with improved manufacturing processes due to the use of sapphire for water processing is likely to fuel the demand for sapphire technology further in the coming years.

With an increasing number of manufacturers keen on developing solutions using sapphire technology, intended at minimizing operational cost and maximizing profit, in future the market is expected to witness accelerated pace of gains. Sapphires help in insulating substrate, which ensures lower power consumption thereby resulting in better isolation and increased speed. Furthermore, the market also has low entry barriers. This however could result into high degree of competition thereby creating hindrances for the global sapphire technology market.

Global Sapphire Technology Market: Regional Outlook and Key Segments

Regionally, the global sapphire technology market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, the market is witnessing highly attractive opportunities in Asia Pacific due to the increasing demand from countries such as Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, and others.

By application, the market witnesses increasing demand from consumer appliances, LED displays, and defense and aerospace industries. Based on technology, the market covers the diverse techniques of producing sapphires of different shapes and sizes. Some of the widely used sapphire technologies are HEM, EFG, KY, and CZ.

Global Sapphire Technology Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global sapphire technology market are Namiki Precision Jewel Co. Ltd., Monocrystal Inc., GT Advanced Technology, DK Aztec Co. Ltd., Sapphire Technology Co. Ltd., Rubicon Technology, and ACME Electronics Corporation.

The report includes profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the global sapphire technology. It studies the impact of SWOT analysis, to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled. The analysis also presents a detailed assessment of the threats and opportunities that these companies may face in the near future.

