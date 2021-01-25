3D Sensing Technology Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2026

The global 3D Sensing Technology market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 3D Sensing Technology market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the 3D Sensing Technology market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the 3D Sensing Technology market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the 3D Sensing Technology market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as AMSAG, Infineon Technologies AG, PMD Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Finisar Corporation. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to 3D sensing technology as well as expanding their regional presence for additional revenue generation. For instance, in January 2018, Infineon Technologies AG, in association with PMD Technologies AG, developed a novel 3D image sensor in its REAL3 chip series. The sensor is based on the time-of-flight technology. With the help of this 3D image sensor, chip users can unlock their smartphones with their face in a faster, more reliable, and smarter manner.

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market Segments

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Technology

Stereoscopic Vision

Structured Light Pattern

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor

Image Sensor

Gyro Sensor

Proximity Sensors

Others

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Others

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the 3D Sensing Technology market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the 3D Sensing Technology market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

