Worldwide Analysis on Exterior Architectural Coating Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025
Exterior Architectural Coating Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Exterior Architectural Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Exterior Architectural Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Exterior Architectural Coating Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF SE
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint Holdings
Akzo Nobel NV
Benjamin Moore & Co
DAW SE
Diamond Vogel
Dow Chemical Company
Axalta Coating Systems
Kansai Paint
Sherwin-Williams Company
Arkema SA
Cabot Corporation
RPM International Inc
Valspar Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Residential
Non-Residential
Segment by Application
Acrylic
Epoxy
Polyester
Alkyd
Polyurethane
The Exterior Architectural Coating Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Exterior Architectural Coating Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market Size
2.1.1 Global Exterior Architectural Coating Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Exterior Architectural Coating Production 2014-2025
2.2 Exterior Architectural Coating Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Exterior Architectural Coating Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Exterior Architectural Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Exterior Architectural Coating Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Exterior Architectural Coating Market
2.4 Key Trends for Exterior Architectural Coating Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Exterior Architectural Coating Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Exterior Architectural Coating Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Exterior Architectural Coating Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Exterior Architectural Coating Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Exterior Architectural Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Exterior Architectural Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Exterior Architectural Coating Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….