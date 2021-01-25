Rapid Industrialization to Boost Plasticizers Market Growth by 2019-2028

The global Plasticizers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Plasticizers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Plasticizers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plasticizers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Plasticizers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Segmentation

Plasticizers can be divided on the basis of products as: phthalates, non-phthalates, aliphates, polymeric, and others. Based on application type, the plasticizers market has been segmented wires & cables, floor walls & coverings, consumer goods, films & sheets, and applications. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for Plasticizers in each application segment type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the plasticizers market. These include BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, LG Chem Ltd., Arkema Inc., Ferro Corporation, UPC Technology Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., and Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Various attributes of these companies, such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global plasticizers market as follows:

By Product

Phthalates

Non-phthalates

Aliphates

Polymeric

Others

By Application

Wires & Cables

Floor Walls & Coverings

Consumer Goods

Films & Sheets

Other Applications

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Italy Spain France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan & Korea India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Plasticizers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Plasticizers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

