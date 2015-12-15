Facial Recognition Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Facial Recognition market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Facial Recognition market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Facial Recognition market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Facial Recognition market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Facial Recognition market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Facial Recognition market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

growth dynamics of the market and its key segments. The report also includes vast projections related to the growth prospects of the market on global and regional fronts over the period between 2017 and 2025. The report includes a detailed analysis of the notable factors expected to have a significant influence on the market’s growth prospects, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, regulatory scenario, and state of competition.

The report also includes a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global facial recognition market, wherein detailed profiles of some of the key vendors in the market and recent developments, in terms of aspects such as technology, product, and M&A activities are analyzed. Companies are profiled with the help of a detailed SWOT analysis and details regarding aspects such as product portfolio, finances, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Global Facial Recognition Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key drivers of this market include increase in surveillance market and enormous spending on biometric technologies by government agencies, which is the leading end-use segment contributing to the revenue of the market. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are issues regarding interoperability with existing security systems, delay in execution due to apprehension and bureaucracy about privacy intrusion.

Global Facial Recognition Market: Segmentation

The facial recognition market could be segmented on the basis of technology and solutions into 2D, thermal, emotion, 3D, forensic, and mobile facial recognition technologies. In addition the market has been segmented on the basis of software types, including which includes face recognition algorithm, database, modeling, middleware, restructuring, and analytics software.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Airborne Biometrics, Animetrics Inc., Afix Technologies Inc., Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems, Fujitsu, ZK Software, and 3m Cogent.

