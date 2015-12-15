Global Bitumen Market 2019 Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

In 2029, the Global Bitumen market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Global Bitumen market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Global Bitumen market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Global Bitumen market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Global Bitumen market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Global Bitumen market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Global Bitumen market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Product segment analysis provides forecast for the bitumen market on the global level for various product types of bitumen. The market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and forecast for the period from 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, application segments have been analyzed and forecast on current trends on the global and regional level from 2014 to 2020. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Rest of the World. Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and ranges over a period from 2014 to 2020. 

 
Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are provided in the report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. Leading companies in the market include Shell Bitumen, NuStar Energy, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil Company, Valero Energy Corporation and Nynas AB. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments. 
 
The market has been segmented as below:
 
Bitumen Market – Product Segment Analysis
  • Paving grade bitumen
  • Oxidized bitumen
  • Cutback bitumen
  • Bitumen emulsion
  • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Others (including bitumen formed due to addition of zinc, copper, etc.)
Bitumen Market – Application Analysis
  • Roadways
    • Hard grade
    • Soft grade
    • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Waterproofing (Roofing)
    • Hard grade
    • Soft grade
    • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Adhesive
  • Insulation
  • Others (including decorative and industrial applications)
Bitumen Market – Regional Analysis
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Asia Pacific (Excluding China)
  • Rest of World (RoW)

Research Methodology of Global Bitumen Market Report

The global Global Bitumen market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Global Bitumen market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Global Bitumen market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

