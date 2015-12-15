Smart Home Security Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

IoT has made it effortless than ever to set up a smart home in which the user remotely control thermostat door locks, lights, pet feeders, and vacuums through smartphone. It’s also made it relatively affordable and simple to monitor their residential property from anywhere. Smart security systems are highly customizable and available as do-it-yourself kits or as full-blown setups including, professional installation and monitoring.

Rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets, increasing number of internet users, high adoption of smart devices, and rising concern for home monitoring in remote locations are the major drivers fueling up the growth for global smart home security market. However, issue related to breach in security & privacy, and high cost of switching for existing smart device might curb the growth smart home security market. Moreover, favorable government regulation and integration of power line communication technology in smart home provides lucrative opportunity for global smart home security market.

The reports cover key developments in the smart home security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart home security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart home security in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart home security market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the smart home security market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smart home security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart home security market in these regions.

