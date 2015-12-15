Smart Shoe Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Function and Forecast 2027

Smart shoe is a brainy technology footwear in which shoe soles are connected to a smartphone application that uses Google map, which assist the user such as showing direction. Smart shoes are equipped with sensors which detects walking data and various features such as health tracking, navigation and positioning. These factors is accounted for the positive growth of smart shoes market.

Increasing demand for technology and booming conceptualization of smart has made the need for smart shoe more popular. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies and the rising popularity of fashionable smart wearable which fulfills both function and fashion need is expected to boost the growth of the smart shoe market globally. However, lack of technological maturity, presence of alternative, and high cost might hinder the growth of the global smart shoe market.

The reports cover key developments in the smart shoe market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart shoe market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart shoe in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart shoe market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the smart shoe market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

361 Degree

Adidas AG

DIGITSOLE

Ducere Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Li-Ning

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

SaltedVenture inc.

Stridalyzer (ReTiSense Inc)

Under Armour, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smart shoe market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart shoe market in these regions.

