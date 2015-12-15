Metal Biocides Market Product Development Survey 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Metal Biocides market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Metal Biocides market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Metal Biocides market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Segmentation

The global metal biocides market can be segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the metal biocides market can be segmented into silver, zinc, copper and alloys, and others. Amongst these, the silver-based metal biocide is the leading segment in the market. This is mainly due to the eco-friendly, non-toxic, and sustainable nature of silver-based metal biocide. Despite its high cost, the silver-based metal biocide is extensively used in the healthcare industry owing to its unsurpassed safety, high thermal stability, effectiveness, and approval by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The end use segments of the global metal biocides market are mainly paints and coatings, textile, wood preservation, medical, pesticides, foods and beverages, and others. The medical sector is the largest end-user of the metal biocides market in terms of revenue. However, the paints and coatings segment is anticipated to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for metal biocides in marine antifouling agents, household paints, and varnishes due to their effectiveness in hampering the growth of fungi and algae on applied paint and coating.

Global Metal Biocides Market: Regional Outlook

The global metal biocides market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America is the leading regional market for metal biocides as it is home to some of the leading market players. The increasing demand for metal biocides in food and beverages and medical in the U.S. is fuelling the growth of the metal biocides market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions key companies that operate in the global metal biocides market, namely BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Milliken Chemical Company, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Clariant AG, SANITIZED AG, Troy Corporation, SteriTouch Ltd, and Renaissance Chemicals Ltd. Each of the companies is profiled for their distinguishing business attributes of product portfolio and specification, recent developments, and SWOTs.

