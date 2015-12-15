Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Professional Survey Report By Technology, Application, Manufacturers, Sales And Segmentation To 2027

Thin-film encapsulation replaces the front glass in an OLED device with a thin-film barrier. OLED materials are very susceptible to degradation when exposed to environmental factors such as air and water. Thus, the thin-film encapsulation ensures the protection of flexible lighting devices and has been acknowledged as the most promising technology.

The speedy adoption of flexible OLED displays for smart wearable and smartphones and the need for a thin-film barrier in flexible and organic devices are the drivers to the thin-film encapsulation market. However, the growing popularity of flexible glass poses serious challenges to the growth of thin-film encapsulation market. Heavy investments in the manufacturing facilities for OLED technology and roll to roll production of OLED lighting will provide opportunities to the thin-film encapsulation market.

The reports cover key developments in the thin-film encapsulation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from thin-film encapsulation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for thin-film encapsulation market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the thin-film encapsulation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key thin-film encapsulation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3M

Aixtron

AMS Technologies

Angstrom Engineering

Applied Materials

LG Chem

Meyer Burger

Samsung SDI

Universal Display Corporation

Veeco Instruments

The report analyzes factors affecting thin-film encapsulation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the thin-film encapsulation market in these regions.

