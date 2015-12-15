Underwater Lighting Market Report Highlights Diversity, Novelty and Impact of Emerging Solutions

The usage of underwater lighting is tremendously increasing with the rise in marine sports activities, dive search operations. Also, enhanced focus on raising the aesthetic appeal of oceans is another major factor for the growing adoptions of underwater lighting. The most essential characteristic of an underwater light is the brightness and the beam angle of the lights. The market players are developing innovative products and improvement in the durability of the lights is encouraging the underwater light market.

The drivers for the growth of underwater lighting market include increasing demand for underwater lights in the swimming pools, use of light as a fish attractor for night fishing and increased number of government initiatives to support the adoption of energy efficient LED lights. However, the high installation cost of energy efficient lights and lack of technical knowledge would hinder the growth of underwater lighting market. Increase in oceanic underwater activities and replacement of traditional light with LED underwater light will provide opportunities to the underwater lighting market.

The reports cover key developments in the underwater lighting market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from underwater lighting market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for underwater lighting market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the underwater lighting market.

The report also includes the profiles of key underwater lighting market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aqualuma

Attwood

Dabmar Lighting

Eaton

Hayward Industries

Lumishore

Lumitec

Shadow Caster

Signify

TH Marine

The report analyzes factors affecting underwater lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the underwater lighting market in these regions.

