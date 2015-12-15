Volumetric Video Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Volumetric video captures an object/location that can be 3D or 2D object and moving or static. For static, it is done using imaging, and for moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques. Imaging of 3D or a 2D object is done by using in-depth sensors, which can be directly scanned through 360-degree cameras or directly be placed at the body of the object.

Increasing adoption in the application of volumetric video market technology in multiple end-user industries, growing demand in AR/VR application and entertainment for 3D/360 content and easy availability of content creation hardware from a different source is fueling the growth for the global volumetric video market. Increasing the need for volumetric video technology in creative advertisement and events, advanced medical imaging, and image-guided surgery provides profitable growth for the global volumetric video market.

The reports cover key developments in the volumetric video market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from volumetric video market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for volumetric video in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the volumetric video market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the volumetric video market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

8i Limited

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Holoxica Limited

Intel Corporation

Lightspace Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

RealView Imaging Ltd.

The Coretec Group (3Dicon)

Voxon Photonics

The report analyzes factors affecting the volumetric video market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the volumetric video market in these regions.

