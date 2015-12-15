Blown Stretch Packaging Films Market’s Lead to Remain Unchallenged throughout 2019 – 2027

The latest study on the Blown Stretch Packaging Films market published by TMR offers a deep understanding of the various market dynamics such as the challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Blown Stretch Packaging Films market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Market Segmentation

The global blown stretch packaging films market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Food & Beverages

Electronics

3PL Logistics

Automobiles

Home Appliances

Glass Objects

Textile

Retail

Wholesale

Healthcare

Others

It can be segmented on the basis of the type of resin used for the manufacture:

PBE (Polypropylene based elastomers)

PE (Polyethylene)

Others

It can also be segmented on the basis of the type of operation:

Hand blown stretch packaging films

Machine blown stretch packaging films

Specialty blown stretch packaging films

The machine blown stretch packaging films are designed for the high speed and automated operations. The hand blown stretch films are designed for comparative easy application and strength. These can further be segmented into conventional and stiff blown stretch films. The specialty blown stretch packaging films are the ones that offer protection from UV radiations. They are also available in different colors to suit different requirements of the customers. The polypropylene based elastomer (PBE) blown stretch packaging films can be used immediately post production as they do not require hot boxing.

Blown Stretch Packaging Films Market: Regional Outlook

The global blown stretch packaging films market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of blown stretch packaging films market owing to the fully developed packaging technologies. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to packaging solutions, wherein blown stretch packaging films have versatile applications, aids in boosting the growth of blown stretch packaging films market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for blown stretch packaging films because of the increasing demand for advanced packaging materials.

Blown Stretch Packaging Films Market: Recent Developments

Companies such as NU Packaging, Inc. offer regular high-performance machine film, along with the lower-gauge and highly engineered machine film, which are compatible and can accommodate with all applications and load types. Because of the slower cooling process during the manufacturing of the blown stretch packaging films, they are tougher than the cast films. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s blown stretch packaging films have the Vistamaxx trade mark. They offer outstanding tenacity and toughness along with a comparatively low noise while unwinding. The blown pre-stretch technology by IGP Pty Ltd. ensures the maximum number of pallets or products rolled from each wrap. Maxi-Lite, IPEX Gold, IPEX & JACKWRAP are some of the own developed packaging solutions of the company.

Blown Stretch Packaging Films Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global blown stretch packaging films market are:

NU Packaging, Inc.

Eurofilms

Lantech

FlexPac

Norflex, Inc.

IPG Pty Ltd.

Dennison Ltd.

JC Gilmore Pty Ltd.

Barbier Group

Exxon Mobil Corporation

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

