Waterborne Coatings Market 2019 Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook till 2027

In 2029, the Waterborne Coatings market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Waterborne Coatings market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Waterborne Coatings market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Waterborne Coatings market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Waterborne Coatings market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Waterborne Coatings market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Waterborne Coatings market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competition landscape of the waterborne coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global waterborne coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin and end-user segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global waterborne coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Altana AG, SKK Pte. Ltd., and Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global waterborne coatings market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each resin and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Formaldehyde

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by End-user

Building & Construction

Automotive Automotive OEM Automotive refinish

Furniture & Flooring

Electronics

Marine

Paper & Printing

Others

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein waterborne coatings are employed

The report also includes major sites of waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the waterborne coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global waterborne coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

Research Methodology of Waterborne Coatings Market Report

The global Waterborne Coatings market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Waterborne Coatings market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Waterborne Coatings market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.