Disc Insulators Market Product Development Survey 2019 – 2026

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Disc Insulators market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Disc Insulators . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Disc Insulators market are discussed in the accounts.

To counter the problem of pollution-induced voltage flashovers in Iran, the government ordered replacing the porcelain and glass disc insulators with high-quality polymer composite insulators. Further, an order to periodically clean and cover the insulators with suitable coatings was issued.

During a recent meeting of the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) members of the council which include Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia announced the commencement of a project aimed at linking their electrical systems by creating an energy highway consisting of HDVC systems and converter stations.

Another notable development to counter the adverse impacts of voltage flashovers was the invention of a customized drone for the periodic cleaning of insulators in France. The drone was successful in cleaning an 8000 HV tower in 3 days.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bikaner Porcelain Private Limited

Liling Special Insulator Factory

Rajeev Industries

Naresh Potteries

Mohinder Bedi & Sons

JS Group

Suraj Ceramics Industry

Adpro Pvt. Ltd.

Rashtriya Electrical and Engineering Corporation

Zhejiang Havio Electrical Co., Ltd.

The disc insulators market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate in the Asia Pacific owing to the increased investments into revamping the infrastructure for production and supply of electricity by emerging economies in the region. Economies like China, India, and Japan are expanding their power transmission systems to serve rural areas which are further expected to propel the growth of disc insulators market in the region. The demand for disc insulators in North America is expected to pick up the pace as multiple transmission line projects in the continent are set to start. With increasing demand for electrification in railways in Europe, the sales of disc insulators in the region are estimated to rise at a steady rate. The flourishing industrial sector in the Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the demand for disc insulators in the region.

Glass Disc Insulator

Porcelain Disc Insulator

Polymer Disc Insulator

B&S (Ball and Socket) Disc Insulator

Dead End (Conventional)

T&C (Tongue and Clevis) Disc

Railway electrification

Overhead Lines

Circuit Breakers

Substation

Current and Voltage Transformer

North America (Canada, USA)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Japan

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

