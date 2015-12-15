New report offers analysis on the Solar Micro Inverters Market

Global Solar Micro Inverters Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Solar Micro Inverters industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Solar Micro Inverters as well as some small players.

Key Segments Covered

By System Type Stand-Alone Integrated

By End Use Type Residential (0-20Kw) Commercial (20Kw-1Mw) Utility (1Mw and above)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Chile Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Belgium Netherlands Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Enphase Energy Inc.

Altenergy Power Systems Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

ABB Ltd.

SunPower Corporations

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Northern Electric and Power Co. Ltd.

Sparq Systems

Chilicon Power,LLC

iEnergy Co. Ltd.

