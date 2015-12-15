Mechanized Cutting Equipment Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2029
The global Mechanized Cutting Equipment market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Mechanized Cutting Equipment market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Mechanized Cutting Equipment market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Mechanized Cutting Equipment market. The Mechanized Cutting Equipment market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Colfax Corporatoin
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Air Liquide S.A.
The Linde Group
Messer Group
GCE Holding AB
Koike Aronson Inc.
Matheson TRI-Gas Inc.
Bug-O
Gentec (Shanghai) Corporation
British Oxygen Company
Muller Opladen
Cavagna Group
Rotarex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Oxy-fuel equipment
Plasma cutting equipment
Cutting tables
Cutting machines
Segment by Application
Automotive
Heavy Fabrication
Shipbuilding
Structural
Maintenance & Repair
Pipe Mill
Offshore
Pipeline
Power Industry
