Boswellia serrate market is projected to attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2020 2018 – 2028

The latest study on the Boswellia serrate market published by TMR offers a deep understanding of the various market dynamics such as the challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Boswellia serrate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The presented study elucidates the key indicators of market growth that includes a thorough analysis of the value chain, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of the global Boswellia serrate market.

This Boswellia serrate market report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2029. For the purpose of this study, TMR has segmented the global Boswellia serrate market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Analytical Insights Included in the Report

Estimated revenue growth of the Boswellia serrate market during the forecast period

Factors expected to aid the growth of the Boswellia serrate market

The growth potential of the Boswellia serrate market in various regions

Consumption, pricing structure, and adoption pattern of the Boswellia serrate

Company profiles of leading players in the Boswellia serrate market

Boswellia serrate Market Segmentation Assessment

The growth prospects of the Boswellia serrate market in various regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as the regulatory framework, political, and economic outlook of each region.

Market Segmentation of Boswellia Serrate:

Boswellia serrate market is segmented on the basis of application, form, and geography. Based upon application, boswellia serrate market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and others. Pharmaceutical application of boswellia serrate market is expected to attain relatively higher market share during the forecast period. High revenue share of pharmaceutical application in the boswellia serrate market can be attributed to its medicinal properties. Cosmeceuticals application of boswellia serrate market is expected to grow at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. High growth of cosmeceuticals segment is expected to be driven by its increasing contribution in effectively treating skin diseases. It also plays a vital role in treating photo aging, a chronic skin damage caused due to excessive exposure of sun. On the basis of form, boswellia serrate market is segmented into dry and liquid form. Dry form of boswellia serrate is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of global boswellia market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Boswellia Serrate:

Based on geography, boswellia serrate market is segmented into seven different regions namely Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and Japan. Asia-Pacific region is expected to attain relatively higher revenue share in the global boswellia serrate market. Higher revenue share of the region can be attributed to the wide availability along with the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of boswellia serrate in the region. Countries such as China and India witness high demand for boswellia serrate for various applications such as food, pharmaceuticals etc., hence expected to contribute significantly in increasing the market revenue of the region. The Western Europe region is expected to offer high growth opportunities, owing to shift in the focus from synthetic to natural ingredients in food and pharmaceutical industry.

Key Market Players in Boswellia Serrate:

Some of the key players in the boswellia serrate market include Sabinsa Corporation, Inc., Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Herbal Creations, The Good Scents Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Indo Nacop Chemicals Ltd. among others. Boswellia serrate market is dominated by large number of organized and unorganized players competing to develop an edge over others. Leading manufacturers in the boswellia serrate market are focusing upon expansion of the product portfolio to strength their position in the market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Boswellia serrate market report focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that will have a significant impact on the incontinence devices market growth in the forecast duration. Besides this, the report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market with base and forecast figures and the estimated CAGRs. Adding to that, the list of significant players and their plan of action for drawing better revenues is available in the report. Furthermore, key industry developments and interesting insights into the market, along with current incontinence devices market trends, are also provided in the report.

The report aims to resolve the following doubts related to the Boswellia serrate market:

What are the current trends that are dictating the growth of the Boswellia serrate market? What is the scope of innovation in the current Boswellia serrate market landscape? How will the recent amendments in the industrial policies in region 1 and region 2 affect the growth of the Boswellia serrate market? What is the projected value of the Boswellia serrate market in 2029? Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the assessment period?

