Nutricosmetics to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2026

Global Nutricosmetics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Nutricosmetics industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Nutricosmetics as well as some small players.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and SWOT Analysis. Global key participants of the cosmetic ingredient market include Cargill Incorporated (Minnesota, U.S.), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Delaware, U.S.A.), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), L’Oreal SA (Clichy France), The Coca-Cola company (Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A.), Skinside AG (Switzerland), Croda International Plc (East Yorkshire U.S.A), Pfizer Inc.(NewYork, U.S.A), Frutarom Industries Limited (Haifa District, Israel), Nutrikosm (Barcelona, Spain), Robinson Pharma Incorporated (Santa Ana, CA, U.S.A.), Shiseido (Tokyo, Japan), Ashland Incorporated (Kentucky, U.S.A.), Vitabiotics Company (London, U.K.), Medcoll Bio (Westmeath, Ireland).

The global nutricosmetics market is segmented as follows;-

Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Product Type

Supplements Tablet Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Capsule Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Powder Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Liquid Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Beauty Beverages/Drinks Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts



Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Primary Function

Skin Care Sun Care Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Anti Ageing Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Radiance and Glow Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Anti Acne/Pimple Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Hair and Nail Care Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Weight Management Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Multi Functional Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts



Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Health and Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy Stores

E-Commerce

Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe EU5 Nordic Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



